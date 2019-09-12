Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Federated Investors Inc. has 91.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Federated Investors Inc. has 3.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Federated Investors Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25.00% 14.20% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Federated Investors Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. N/A 32 16.32 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Federated Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Federated Investors Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

Federated Investors Inc. presently has an average price target of $31, suggesting a potential downside of -6.20%. The potential upside of the competitors is 186.70%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Federated Investors Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Federated Investors Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Federated Investors Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 3.58 Quick Ratio. Federated Investors Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Federated Investors Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Federated Investors Inc. has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Federated Investors Inc.’s peers are 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Federated Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc.’s competitors beat Federated Investors Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.