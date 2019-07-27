Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Comparing side by side

Both Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 30 2.89 N/A 2.13 14.43 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Federated Investors Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors at 92.9% and 29.29% respectively. Insiders held 3.6% of Federated Investors Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.