Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 30 2.89 N/A 2.13 14.43 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.14 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Federated Investors Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Federated Investors Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.9% and 27.29% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. was more bullish than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.