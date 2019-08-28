Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.56 N/A 2.13 16.32 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.85 N/A 1.98 10.60

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Federated Investors Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Federated Investors Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Federated Investors Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Federated Investors Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

Federated Investors Inc.’s current beta is 0.78 and it happens to be 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Capital Southwest Corporation’s 0.12 beta is the reason why it is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Federated Investors Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Federated Investors Inc.’s downside potential is -1.43% at a $31 consensus target price. On the other hand, Capital Southwest Corporation’s potential upside is 5.02% and its consensus target price is $23. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Capital Southwest Corporation seems more appealing than Federated Investors Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Federated Investors Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.4% and 53.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Capital Southwest Corporation.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.