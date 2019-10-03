Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Comparing side by side

Since Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 32 1.88 91.98M 2.13 16.32 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Federated Investors Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 285,120,892.75% 25% 14.2% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares and 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares. Federated Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. was more bullish than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.