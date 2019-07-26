Federated Investors Holds Holding in Wiley John & Sons (JW.A); Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $406,341 as Valuation Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54M, down from 135,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $141.13. About 7.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 235,215 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.86M, up from 892,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 48,211 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 30.22% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q EPS $1.19; 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 2.54% or 33.59 million shares. Jones Companies Lllp holds 0.05% or 190,729 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Limited Liability Corp has 932,615 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Valmark Advisers invested in 10,393 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 40,628 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Generation Invest Mgmt Llp has invested 3.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mirae Asset Global Investments, a Korea-based fund reported 1.96M shares. Eos Management Lp reported 21,620 shares stake. Acr Alpine Cap Research Ltd Company has invested 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Lc holds 4.81% or 2.62M shares in its portfolio. Cooperman Leon G holds 245,705 shares. 414,611 are owned by Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc. Newbrook Capital Lp invested in 394,706 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa accumulated 358,610 shares. Tiger Management Ltd Liability reported 6.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 10,655 shares to 32,373 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 12,508 shares to 29,097 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 122,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB).