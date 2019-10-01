Federated Investors Holds Holding in Kemet (KEM); Sheffield Asset Management Holding in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Has Lifted by $1.36 Million

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 186,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 890,351 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.75M, up from 704,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 872,236 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 140,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, up from 100,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 623,758 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Lp accumulated 176,500 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 3.07M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Atlanta Management Company L L C holds 0.05% or 322,638 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 7,880 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cookson Peirce Inc holds 102,940 shares. D E Shaw Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Cardinal Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Ct has 5.34% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 4.77M shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Proshare Ltd Llc holds 26,243 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 10,626 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP has 10,926 shares.

