Federated Investors Has Upped Stake in Dana (DAN) by $403,988; Pinnacle Financial Partners Upped United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $411,921; Market Valuation Declined

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 3,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,408 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 42,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $105.49. About 764,444 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 23,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,016 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 241,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 280,813 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 30.19% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Consideration for GKN Driveline by £100 million; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.5 BLN; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises Profit, Sales Outlook — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – GKN PLC GKN.L – BOARD BELIEVES THAT MELROSE’S REVISED OFFER DOES NOT REFLECT BENEFITS OF COMBINING GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA INCORPORATED; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q EPS 73c; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS COMPOSED OF $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 29/03/2018 – DANA COMMENTS ON DECISION BY GKN HOLDERS; 14/03/2018 – Dana Mulls Dual-Listing in London to Get GKN Shareholder Support -FT; 09/03/2018 – GKN HOLDERS TO GET 47.25% OF SHR CAPITAL OF DANA

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 8,121 shares to 25,810 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,864 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. also sold $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

