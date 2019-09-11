Federated Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Synopsys (SNPS) by $23.46 Million as Share Price Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Proffitt & Goodson Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.09 Million as Stock Price Rose

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 203,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 168,818 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, down from 372,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $135.25. About 1.64M shares traded or 48.99% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $252.59. About 2.10M shares traded or 48.68% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 157,482 shares to 168,841 shares, valued at $25.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 46,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.71M for 46.32 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.13% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Shelton Cap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 1,622 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 5,391 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 17,000 shares. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 82,740 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James Ser Incorporated reported 3,759 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Cambridge Investment Advsr owns 6,243 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 5,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 58,044 are owned by Us Comml Bank De. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Brinker Cap holds 2,827 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 120,562 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Clarivest Asset Lc reported 0.98% stake.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,543 shares to 3,561 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 13.16 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.