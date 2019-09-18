Federated Investors Has Trimmed Dycom Inds (DY) Stake by $374,506; As Kilroy Realty (KRC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Adelante Capital Management Lowered Holding

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty (KRC) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 56,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The hedge fund held 842,603 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.19 million, down from 899,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kilroy Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.85. About 418,333 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS EXITED KRC IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C; 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 54.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 6,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 5,365 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $316,000, down from 11,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 437,791 shares traded or 18.65% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 27.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.98 per share. DY’s profit will be $22.35M for 18.48 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dycom Industries EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $92.90M for 21.15 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kilroy Realty’s $500M notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kilroy Realty’s 350 Mission Street Becomes World’s Largest Single Commercial Property to Achieve TRUE Zero Waste Certification – Business Wire” published on January 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “San Francisco Planning Commission Unanimously Approves Kilroy Realty’s Flower Mart Project – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kilroy Realty Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tracy Murphy leaves Kilroy Realty – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

