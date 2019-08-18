Federated Investors Has Trimmed Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Franco Nevada (FNV) Shares Rose, Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Holding by $1.14 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 879,702 shares traded or 56.80% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 43,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 287,961 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, down from 331,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 504,973 shares traded or 24.11% up from the average. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 103,507 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $466.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 71,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 26,000 shares to 87,175 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Finl Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 80,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dafna Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.78% or 123,314 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 1.11 million shares. Ecor1 Limited Co invested 4.48% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech has 11,980 shares. 2.30M were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Barclays Public Ltd reported 45,272 shares. Moreover, Bridger Ltd Liability Company has 5.54% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 4.77M shares. 1.35M were accumulated by Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,857 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Birchview Cap Lp invested in 0.41% or 45,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited reported 56,400 shares. Stifel owns 14,009 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 202,213 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 13,549 shares.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.