Federated Investors Has Trimmed Aar (AIR) Stake; Last Week InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 16. Stifel Nicolaus maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Thursday, March 14 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6. See InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $74 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $70 New Target: $69 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $73 Maintain

Federated Investors Inc decreased Aar Corp (AIR) stake by 86.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc sold 158,573 shares as Aar Corp (AIR)’s stock declined 11.83%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 24,325 shares with $791,000 value, down from 182,898 last quarter. Aar Corp now has $1.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.64. About 210,859 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 29.46% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q EPS CONT OPS 90C; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE OF SALES IN THE RANGE OF $2.1 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.74 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Federated Investors Inc increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) stake by 127,189 shares to 135,894 valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 37,550 shares and now owns 80,733 shares. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 708,619 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.04% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 118,508 shares. 9,865 are held by Petrus Trust Lta. Moreover, Prescott Grp Inc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.42% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Renaissance Technologies Lc accumulated 14,160 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 14,092 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 10,482 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 12,200 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 11,982 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 969 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 25,660 shares. Sei Invests Com reported 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) or 50,707 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Management has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Among 3 analysts covering AAR (NYSE:AIR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AAR had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, March 20.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company has market cap of $5.53 billion. The firm enables its clients to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. It has a 143.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.87. About 614,652 shares traded or 33.46% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN