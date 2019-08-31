Federated Investors Has Raised Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Position by $1.27 Million; Ironwood Investment Counsel Trimmed Wal (WMT) Position by $3.33 Million

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 34,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 17,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 52,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet fair trade regulator – PTI in Economic Times; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 28/03/2018 – 52 percent of Democrats are now likely to purchase from Walmart compared to 44 percent five years ago, according to a YouGov survey; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart pulls Cosmopolitan magazine from checkouts- Bloomberg; 25/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition:; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to expand grocery delivery business to 800 stores by year’s end

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 15,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 229,737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00 million, up from 214,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 335,437 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 56,835 shares to 11,822 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 57,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,586 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 21,450 shares to 50,384 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

