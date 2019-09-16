Federated Investors Has Raised Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $14.44 Million; Monotype Imaging Hldgs Com (TYPE) Holder Bogle Investment Management LP Decreased Its Position by $316,544 as Market Value Rose

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Hldgs Com (TYPE) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 19,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 44,845 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, down from 64,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 73,459 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 77.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 71,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 162,589 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.13 million, up from 91,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $215.72. About 432,220 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $9.09M for 22.47 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

