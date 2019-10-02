Federated Investors Has Raised Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding by $7.19 Million; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Value Rose, Aristotle Capital Management Decreased Holding by $361.52 Million

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 141,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 926,600 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.48 million, up from 785,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 339,130 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 99.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 6.82M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 12,968 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $699,000, down from 6.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 819,124 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,242 shares to 33,185 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 843,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,908 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.21 million for 21.92 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,851 shares to 149,130 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hoshizaki Corp by 6,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).