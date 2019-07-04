Federated Investors Has Lowered Its Toll Brothers (TOL) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Mdu Res Group (MDU) Share Price Declined While Montgomery Investment Management Trimmed Position by $620,725

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 810,074 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 55.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 293,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 234,068 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, down from 527,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 442,743 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 13/03/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C FROM 8C, EST. 8C; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES THIRD-QUARTER ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 23.4% OF REVENUES

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 30.16% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $126.60 million for 10.59 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.15% EPS growth.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MDU’s profit will be $49.94 million for 26.23 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by MDU Resources Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

