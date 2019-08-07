Federated Investors Has Lifted Dover (DOV) Position By $714,705; TC Pipelines LP Has 1.56 Sentiment

Federated Investors Inc increased Dover Corp (DOV) stake by 173.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc acquired 7,685 shares as Dover Corp (DOV)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 12,109 shares with $1.14 million value, up from 4,424 last quarter. Dover Corp now has $13.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $90.26. About 416,418 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M

TC Pipelines LP (TCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 53 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 34 trimmed and sold stakes in TC Pipelines LP. The investment managers in our database now have: 42.62 million shares, up from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding TC Pipelines LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 19 Increased: 31 New Position: 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dover had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.04 million activity. Kosinski Anthony K had sold 2,184 shares worth $196,713 on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 7,272 shares valued at $641,609 was made by Cabrera Ivonne M on Tuesday, February 12.

Federated Investors Inc decreased Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) stake by 10,794 shares to 2,396 valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 6,145 shares and now owns 3,715 shares. Tribune Media Co was reduced too.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.