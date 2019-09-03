Federated Investors Has Increased Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Market Value Declined; Wabtec (WAB) Stock Value Rose While Harvey Investment Co Boosted by $4.13 Million Its Position

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 554,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 9.86 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871.92 million, up from 9.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $72.42. About 2.15 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $65.85. About 722,209 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Management holds 0.15% or 3,838 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated owns 9,208 shares. Moreover, Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Lc has 0.54% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). M&R holds 0.09% or 4,661 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Co holds 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 10,051 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,563 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 879,794 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 2.10M shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Trust holds 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 5,645 shares. Copeland Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Webster National Bank & Trust N A owns 6,146 shares. 13,965 were reported by Washington Trust Fincl Bank.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG) by 1.61 million shares to 22,152 shares, valued at $156,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 33,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,877 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 3,068 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 16,207 shares. Tci Wealth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 13,278 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 24,892 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York reported 46,233 shares stake. Moreover, Parkside Bancorporation has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 154 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability holds 721,867 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 27,171 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 222,260 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 24,025 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated stated it has 25,156 shares. Arrow holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,640 shares. Security National Tru holds 151 shares.

