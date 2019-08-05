Federated Investors Has Increased Its Conmed (CNMD) Position; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Cut Tri Continental (TY) Stake by $484,328

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 50,062 shares traded or 11.75% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 364.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 62,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The institutional investor held 79,900 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 17,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $92.29. About 48,764 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CONMED Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNMD); 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 25/04/2018 - CONMED Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.15-Adj EPS $2.20; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Universal/Anderson Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 24/05/2018 - CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 20/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q EPS 37c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CNMD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited holds 3,520 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) or 13,860 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 145,181 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell And Associate has 0.19% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 6,860 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 185 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Limited Liability Com stated it has 8,317 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 65,566 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 31,300 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 92,751 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). First Trust Advsr LP reported 40,689 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 34,360 shares.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 193,215 shares to 679,103 shares, valued at $48.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,140 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability owns 39,737 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Asset owns 13,743 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. California-based Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Morgan Stanley reported 240,417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bulldog Invsts Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 69,686 shares. 287,538 were reported by Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru. First Republic, a California-based fund reported 8,283 shares. Archford Cap Strategies accumulated 519 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 1,700 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 10,919 shares. M&R Mngmt holds 0% or 738 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 6.9% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 561,309 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 2,031 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Parametric Associate Limited Company reported 58,320 shares stake.