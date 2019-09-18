Federated Investors Has Increased Holding in Netgear (NTGR); Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Has Lifted by Bangor Savings Bank

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 102,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The institutional investor held 322,023 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.14M, up from 220,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 550,103 shares traded or 70.75% up from the average. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 9.66 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold NTGR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 2.02% less from 31.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Petrus Tru Communications Lta reported 9,001 shares stake. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Raymond James & Associates holds 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) or 9,902 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd holds 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) or 931 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 57,678 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 0% or 2,091 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 8,636 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,543 shares. Ghp Advsrs stated it has 40,057 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,852 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). 8,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 31,463 shares to 565,130 shares, valued at $162.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 2,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,992 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Inc invested in 2.3% or 105,600 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Field And Main National Bank holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 10,335 shares. Davenport Communication Lc reported 1.95 million shares. Hamel invested in 0.15% or 7,749 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1,322 shares. 66,408 were accumulated by Argent Tru. Cambridge Tru Comm stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Clark Group has invested 1.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Icon Advisers Incorporated owns 40,893 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Pittenger Anderson invested in 75,200 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Regal Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 45,838 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management has 2,060 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 348,282 shares stake.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,368 shares to 1,158 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 7,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,307 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).