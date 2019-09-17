Federated Investors Has Decreased Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Position by $1.03 Million; Schwab (Charles) (SCHW) Stake Raised by Congress Asset Management Company

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (SCHW) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 25,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.26M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Schwab (Charles) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 18,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 517,115 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.01M, down from 535,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 176,885 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 14,518 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $249.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 23,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.87 million for 17.76 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold SEIC shares while 109 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 102.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Management Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. Metropolitan Life accumulated 43,080 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 91,550 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The owns 209,462 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 161,407 shares. 695,134 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp. Texas-based Frontier has invested 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Alta Cap Management Lc has invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 165,042 shares. Jlb stated it has 245,846 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 8,700 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 33,683 shares. Moreover, Korea Investment has 0.04% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Westwood Holdings Gp Inc has invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Burney Com, Virginia-based fund reported 27,141 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. 2,500 The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares with value of $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A..

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 16,589 shares to 571,451 shares, valued at $85.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 599,569 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI).