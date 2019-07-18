Federated Investors Has Decreased Its Aarons (AAN) Stake by $523,172; Ameren (AEE) Shareholder Beach Investment Management Cut Stake as Shares Rose

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,420 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 29,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 780,672 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 10,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 32,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 546,266 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN)

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.84M for 23.11 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 780 shares to 1,240 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 241,678 are owned by Amp Capital Limited. Lsv Asset has invested 0.17% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Estabrook owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Inv Service Incorporated invested 0.26% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 1St Source Bancorporation stated it has 4,677 shares. Horizon Limited Co reported 0.31% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 23,092 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 96,469 shares. 279,559 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 629 shares or 0% of the stock. First Advisors LP has 575,142 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 1.59 million shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 705 shares. Principal Group Incorporated reported 675,262 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Company invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 30,174 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Secor Cap Advsr LP has invested 0.26% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 190,896 shares. Campbell Company Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,465 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Geode Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). 47,000 were reported by Teton Advsrs. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 65,037 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 11,521 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,601 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 181,184 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 11,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Group accumulated 85,401 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Fin Corp reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. AAN’s profit will be $59.56M for 17.94 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 123,780 shares to 168,810 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingevity Corp by 61,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,717 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Mtg Tr Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT).

