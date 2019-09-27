Federated Investors Has Cut Its United Rentals (URI) Holding; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trimmed Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) stake by 81.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 295,287 shares as Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 64,999 shares with $1.86M value, down from 360,286 last quarter. Centerpoint Energy Inc now has $15.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 2.59M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY HOUSTON ELECTRIC LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms CenterPoint Energy’s Long-Term IDR at ‘BBB’; Revises Outlook to Stable from Positive; 24/05/2018 – Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrati; 09/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Breaking: CenterPoint Energy substation fire reignites in Texas City Wednesday morning. Details:…; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Vectren Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterPoint Energy, Inc. — VVC

Federated Investors Inc decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 24.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc sold 5,174 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 15,801 shares with $2.10 million value, down from 20,975 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $9.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $123.87. About 984,607 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230

Federated Investors Inc increased World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) stake by 8,651 shares to 31,616 valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2. It also upped Planet Fitness Inc stake by 201,404 shares and now owns 1.11M shares. Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Waterfront Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% or 28,550 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability reported 429,626 shares. 6,872 are held by Argent Ltd. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 5,869 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.03% or 29,394 shares in its portfolio. Lonestar Capital Management Ltd Co invested 3.26% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 2,475 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt reported 174,374 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 15,163 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 761,607 shares. Hellman Jordan Mngmt Company Ma has invested 5.36% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Rampart Co Ltd stated it has 0.19% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 4,809 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Rentals has $176 highest and $16000 lowest target. $167’s average target is 34.82% above currents $123.87 stock price. United Rentals had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 11. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $176 target in Monday, April 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 20 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Alphabet, Chipotle And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 23 – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.91 million for 5.40 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Fairborn energy company wins $16.2M project at Wright-Patt – Dayton Business Journal” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio receives approval to adjust delivery prices and recover costs associated with pipeline safety and reliability – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.97 million for 17.02 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 270,720 shares to 598,744 valued at $67.95 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 249,141 shares and now owns 440,030 shares. Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) was raised too.