Federated Investors Has Cut Its Stake in Dish Network (DISH) as Share Price Declined; As United Rentals (URI) Share Price Declined, Holder Elm Ridge Management Has Lowered Position

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 14,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 63,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40 million, down from 78,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.84M shares traded or 32.76% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 93.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 361,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 26,437 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 388,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 3.12M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested in 163,232 shares or 0% of the stock. Trust Company Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Lsv Asset invested 0.22% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Com owns 32 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Company holds 14,886 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.68% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Blair William Il holds 0% or 21,819 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 130,305 shares. Vanguard holds 23.72 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability invested in 0.42% or 1.71M shares. Franklin Resources Inc owns 0.18% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 8.63M shares. Intl Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Eagle Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.62% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Wednesday, May 22. ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72 million worth of stock.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 20,044 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $39.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) by 6,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.67 million for 14.45 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92M for 5.61 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 72 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors holds 0.18% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 4,030 shares. Sandler Mgmt reported 2,150 shares stake. Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 200,000 shares or 3.04% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,164 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0% or 753 shares. 233,254 were accumulated by Impala Asset Management Ltd Com. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 4,700 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 233 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 8,293 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 10,420 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 14,286 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 0% or 23,661 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Lc holds 2,978 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 17,776 shares to 51,500 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 39,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).