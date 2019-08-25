Federated Investors Has Cut Its Holding in Barnes Group (B) as Market Value Declined; Bridges Investment Management Cut Pulte Homes (PHM) Stake by $479,331

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 98.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 6,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 104 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 7,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 160,327 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc. (PHM) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 17,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 14,607 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 32,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Homes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 3.90M shares traded or 9.53% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation

More notable recent Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $66,822 activity. 37 shares were bought by MANGUM MYLLE H, worth $2,074 on Friday, March 8. The insider BENANAV GARY G bought $1,896.

Analysts await Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.78 per share. B’s profit will be $43.03M for 12.72 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Barnes Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 884,051 shares to 27.85M shares, valued at $873.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 62,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold B shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 28 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 30,911 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.04% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Ameritas Investment accumulated 3,944 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 0.01% or 2,194 shares. American International Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Company holds 292,013 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.56M shares. Td Asset Management owns 0% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 17,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com has invested 0.01% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 18,281 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) by 4,865 shares to 114,069 shares, valued at $13.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 8,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Morningstar Develop (TLTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Com invested in 8,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Advisors Lp invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Affinity Inv accumulated 109,238 shares or 0.63% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Llc stated it has 55,358 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 73,509 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 72,117 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 2.15M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 49,501 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 3,326 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Tn has 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 11,929 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 586,753 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Co Inc has invested 0.24% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Minnesota’s First Del Webb Active Adult Community Debuts – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.