Federated Investors Has Cut Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stake; Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Leidos Holdings has $9700 highest and $8100 lowest target. $89’s average target is 4.68% above currents $85.02 stock price. Leidos Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8100 target. See Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $95.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $97.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citi New Target: $83.0000 75.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley 75.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 75.0000

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Federated Investors Inc decreased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) stake by 37.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc sold 13,822 shares as Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s stock declined 4.07%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 22,704 shares with $1.77 million value, down from 36,526 last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co now has $10.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 1.06 million shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE

The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 839,837 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold Leidos Holdings, Inc. shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fin Group owns 7 shares. Asset Management invested in 6,372 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 4,300 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited. Gideon Advsr Incorporated stated it has 16,351 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.08 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 26,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price Cap Mngmt has invested 0.6% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 289,442 are owned by Raymond James And. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 2,843 shares. Naples Global Advsr Limited Company has 28,114 shares. Illinois-based Savant Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 149,183 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 0.15% or 41,957 shares. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Com reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leidos receives $73M Navy award – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Leidos Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Oct. 29, 2019 at 8:00AM (ET) – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “With Cerner EHR rollout delayed, VA also will slow adoption of scheduling program – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.23 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 19.18 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Than Its 9.8% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Pays A 0.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru Incorporated (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Duncker Streett And Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Inc owns 17,102 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 131,914 are owned by Aperio Grp Ltd Llc. 58 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation reported 113,065 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 51,554 shares. Motco holds 0% or 396 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 9,099 shares. 25,985 are owned by Eaton Vance. Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Pnc Services Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.02% or 197,320 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Among 4 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Eastman Chemical has $94 highest and $8000 lowest target. $85.75’s average target is 17.00% above currents $73.29 stock price. Eastman Chemical had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, July 29. Nomura upgraded the shares of EMN in report on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Nomura.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.98 million for 9.16 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.