Federated Investors Has Cut Its Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) Stake as Stock Declined; Leucadia National Has Cut Concho Res (CXO) Holding as Stock Declined

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 689,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 49,600 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $440,000, down from 738,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $765.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 3.89 million shares traded or 43.61% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 44,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 49,867 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, down from 93,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 1.35M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS RECEIVED $280 MILLION IN SALE ON NON-CORE LEASEHOLD; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates RSP Permian, Inc. Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD; 25/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.65 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 47.18% or $0.67 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CXO’s profit will be $150.81 million for 22.63 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

