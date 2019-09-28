Federated Investors Has Boosted Its Camtek LTD (CAMT) Position; Rutabaga Capital Management Decreased By $4.73 Million Its Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Holding

Federated Investors Inc increased Camtek Ltd (CAMT) stake by 9.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc acquired 175,000 shares as Camtek Ltd (CAMT)’s stock declined 3.25%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 1.98M shares with $16.69 million value, up from 1.80 million last quarter. Camtek Ltd now has $365.20M valuation. The stock decreased 7.24% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 210,082 shares traded or 64.04% up from the average. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 16.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.35% the S&P500.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (WAIR) stake by 30.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 429,754 shares as Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (WAIR)’s stock rose 24.91%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 984,651 shares with $10.93 million value, down from 1.41M last quarter. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. now has $1.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 703,127 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. WAIR’s profit will be $22.92M for 11.92 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold WAIR shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 85.38 million shares or 1.66% less from 86.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Partners Management invested in 0.01% or 77,700 shares. Huntington Comml Bank invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). 1,900 are held by Prelude Ltd Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 17,869 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 0% or 216,335 shares. D E Shaw And Commerce holds 0.01% or 580,633 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc invested in 155,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 102,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 22,833 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 219,710 shares.

Federated Investors Inc decreased Allergan Plc stake by 75,020 shares to 133,943 valued at $22.43 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Macys Inc (NYSE:M) stake by 32,652 shares and now owns 54,718 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

