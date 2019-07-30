Federated Investors (FII) to pay $0.27 on Aug 15, 2019; Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Lloyds Banking Group had 31 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Numis Securities initiated it with “Hold” rating and GBX 54 target in Tuesday, February 5 report. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 80 target in Monday, June 10 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 60 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, February 11 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, March 4. See Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 75.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 74.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 80.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 80.00 New Target: GBX 70.00 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 74.00 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 99.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 75.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 59.00 New Target: GBX 58.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 85.00 New Target: GBX 80.00 Maintain

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) is expected to pay $0.27 on Aug 15, 2019. (NYSE:FII) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. Federated Investors Inc’s current price of $35.25 translates into 0.77% yield. Federated Investors Inc’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 861,409 shares traded or 30.43% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 24.32% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 06/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Total Manager Assets Were $392.2B at March 31, Up 8% From a Year Earlie; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio

The stock decreased 0.78% or GBX 0.44 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 55.74. About 44.03 million shares traded. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands to individual and business clients in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 39.29 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, and Insurance. It has a 10.13 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, and mortgages to wealth and small business customers; and distributes insurance products, and a range of long-term savings and investment products.

More notable recent Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Lloyds Banking Group plc’s (LON:LLOY) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 24% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend – Stockhouse” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Federated Investors Inc (FII) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investors buys parts of PNC Capital Advisors’ business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Federated Investors, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc has 7,020 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 208 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 65,580 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 7,598 shares. Sei Invs holds 77,113 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). S&T Bancshares Pa holds 2.07% or 314,291 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 395,115 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Menta Capital Lc reported 12,900 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 34,100 shares.