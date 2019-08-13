Federated Investors (FII) Shareholder S&T Bank Trimmed Stake; Costar Group (CSGP) Valuation Rose While Zevenbergen Capital Investments Increased by $2.96 Million Its Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc. (CSGP) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 6,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 92,376 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.09 million, up from 86,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $629.59. About 228,814 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 18,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 314,291 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.21 million, down from 332,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 442,619 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BLN; 12/04/2018 – BT PENSION SCHEME TO SELL MAJORITY STAKE IN HERMES IN 410 MLN STG DEAL – FT, CITING A; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Management LLC Exits Federated Investors

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares to 639,643 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 70,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO).

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Federated Investors Inc (FII) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federated Investors buys parts of PNC Capital Advisors’ business – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.77 million for 12.60 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,045 are owned by Amg Natl Trust Bankshares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 20,664 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 32,275 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 65,000 shares. Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 17,555 shares. Cwm Ltd Com invested in 0% or 34 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 9.37 million shares. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 20,404 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Signaturefd Llc holds 0.01% or 2,435 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.33 million shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 14,673 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 1.64M shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII).

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Income property? This site’s made it easier to connect with Dallas student renters – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Portland startup Cozy sells to CoStar – Portland Business Journal” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group to lay off 173 employees across its two Atlanta offices – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 37,260 shares to 314,890 shares, valued at $51.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 32,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 639,346 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A..