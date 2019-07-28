Federated Investors (FII) Holder Rodgers Brothers Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Tig Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $13.66 Million

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 13,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,070 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 97,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 1.83 million shares traded or 176.38% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 24.32% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors takes majority stake in fund manager Hermes; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – Federated Investors Presenting at Conference May 29; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 09/03/2018 Federated Investors Canada ULC announces risk rating change; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video)

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.55 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

