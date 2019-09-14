Federated Investors Decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position by $22.66 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose While Cubic Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $377,241

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 205,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 325,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.04 million, down from 531,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 2.75 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 22/05/2018 – Smithfield® Congratulates Pitmasters Chris Lilly and Tuffy Stone on Wins at 2018 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM WITH EXERCISE CAPACITY TRIALS; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 TO BACK LILLY-INCTYE’S BARICITINIB 2MG; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Patient-reported Outcomes Tool Revealed Improvement in Symptom Frequency and Quality of Life Domains With Entresto; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 57,828 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, down from 60,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 210,287 shares to 330,477 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 38,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.