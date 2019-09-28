Federated Investors Decreased Its Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) as Market Value Declined; Prologis Reit (PLD) Position Maintained by Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc. Reit (PLD) by 30.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 9,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 39,117 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.78. About 2.02 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 71,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 595,642 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.29M, down from 666,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84 million shares traded or 109.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 07/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AFTER MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Mackenzie Finance owns 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 111,986 shares. Muzinich Com Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 2,987 shares. Moreover, Cap Advisers Limited has 0.04% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 76,369 shares. 5,200 were accumulated by Boltwood Cap Management. 6.45M are held by Goldman Sachs Gru. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cincinnati stated it has 140,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 3.88M shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 97,332 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 246 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce reported 22.88 million shares stake. Garland Mngmt has invested 3.69% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Daiwa Securities owns 6.95 million shares or 4.92% of their US portfolio.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $157.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,802 shares to 12,101 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,124 shares to 45,475 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspiriant Lc holds 10,696 shares. Prudential Plc stated it has 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jones Lllp has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.08% or 2.49M shares. Axa has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Corecommodity Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,251 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 275,097 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 28,850 were accumulated by Aldebaran Financial Inc. Icon Advisers Incorporated Communication reported 270,758 shares. Alphamark Ltd invested in 1.94% or 79,339 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 24,071 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rbf Capital Llc stated it has 0.57% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Security Tru reported 200 shares stake. Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Natixis Advsr Lp holds 219,053 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.