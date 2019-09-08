Federated Investors Decreased Its Holding in Citrix Sys (CTXS) by $2.33 Million; Genworth Finl (GNW) Stock Price Rose While Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed Holding by $2.18 Million

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 61.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 728,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 451,561 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 1.47 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 58.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 23,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 16,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 39,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $94.41. About 1.18 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh holds 0% or 11,175 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Llc stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Taconic Capital Ltd Partnership has 550,000 shares. 332,182 are held by Comerica Retail Bank. Lpl Finance Limited Com holds 66,991 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt holds 733,302 shares. World Asset invested in 0.01% or 46,836 shares. Clearbridge Lc holds 8,693 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 56,004 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wms Partners Limited Co holds 13,000 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Bessemer Gp Inc stated it has 8,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Strategic Wealth Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Put Trading Picks Up During GNW’s M&A Surge – Schaeffers Research” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Genworth Financial Are Climbing Today – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Best Buy, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Genworth Financial Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 08/13: (DCPH) (ABDC) (AVYA) Higher; (CVET) (BE) (AAP) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 17.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.29 per share. GNW’s profit will be $119.73M for 4.61 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 133,178 shares to 267,878 shares, valued at $21.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orthofix Med Inc by 49,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 914,847 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 16,345 shares. Rdl accumulated 28,529 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 10,895 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1,944 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Llc has 0.07% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 124,198 shares. Prelude Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 2,067 shares. Bbt Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 5,587 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability reported 253 shares stake. Mgmt Professionals accumulated 32 shares. 2,374 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 117,441 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oakworth Inc invested in 0.02% or 980 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.41% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 8,189 shares.