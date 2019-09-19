Federated Investors Decreased Holding in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) as Market Value Declined; Apg Asset Management Us Decreased Its Position in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by $9.77 Million as Market Value Rose

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 69,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 4.42M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $623.89M, down from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $154.42. About 193,347 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 215,463 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95 million, down from 222,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 162,974 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 27,956 shares to 67,313 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 74,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR).

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.20M for 25.67 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

