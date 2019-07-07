Federated Investors Cut Its Eagle Bancorp Md (EGBN) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Alpine Investment Management Increased Holding in Citigroup (C) as Valuation Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 53,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.57M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 8.77M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video)

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) by 97.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 29,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 721 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 29,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 98,932 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 8.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.10% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q Net $35.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGBN); 24/04/2018 – EagleBank Mortgage Lenders Gonzalez and Pirzadeh Stand Out in National Mortgage Industry Rankings; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q NON-INTEREST INCOME $5.3M; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q EPS $1.04; 05/04/2018 – Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Eagle Bancorp, Inc; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.04, EST. $1.04; 14/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 4.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.08 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $39.03 million for 12.19 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 63,354 shares to 234,393 shares, valued at $22.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 67,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hennessy Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 142,430 shares stake. 95 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Swiss Bancshares reported 59,532 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund owns 63,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) or 7,467 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 106,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr Inc invested in 7,224 shares or 0% of the stock. Research Global Investors owns 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 246,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 115,227 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 1.20M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 8,797 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cumberland Prtn Limited reported 179,895 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 246,987 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Essex Finance Incorporated reported 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schneider Mngmt Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 512,519 shares. Private Tru Com Na reported 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 1.21M shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd accumulated 126,471 shares. White Elm Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 255,130 shares. Advisor Prns Lc reported 72,642 shares stake. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 178,314 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 12,023 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability owns 9.42M shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 5,612 shares stake.