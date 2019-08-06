Federated Investors Boosted Stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) by $3.82 Million; Gratia Capital Raised Its Position in Century Cmntys (CCS) by $673,049

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 217,217 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 55,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 288,081 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.07M, up from 232,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 510,652 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF APRIL WERE ABOUT $652 BLN, A 0.7 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF MARCH 2018; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $82; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 136,637 shares to 229,021 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 220,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.23M shares, and cut its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR).