Federal Signal (FSS) Stock Price Rose While Southernsun Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Westend Advisors Continues to Hold Position in At&T (T)

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 94,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 478,932 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, down from 573,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 317,623 shares traded or 16.00% up from the average. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 9.90% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 14%; 14/05/2018 – Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Buys 1.8% of Federal Signal; 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.22, EST. $1.16; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Signal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSS); 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises FY View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.22; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 8C/SHR FROM 7C, EST. 7C

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 211,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.69B, up from 958,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 35.98M shares traded or 26.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Invest Advsr owns 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 20,660 shares. Frontier Inv Management invested 0.96% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bluefin Trading Llc has 0.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 56,544 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Gp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 769 shares. Principal Fincl, Iowa-based fund reported 11.41 million shares. Private Management Grp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 8,234 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Spc Fincl reported 26,581 shares. Bangor National Bank holds 48,850 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company holds 0.51% or 8.94M shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc stated it has 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 1.87% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 139,006 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 61,730 shares. New England Rech & Management Incorporated holds 0.86% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 40,555 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AT&T Stock Might Be the Cheapest Streaming/5G Play out There – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Lost In The Shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Merrill Lynch US 1 Stocks to Buy Also Pay Big and Growing Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27,420 shares to 353,046 shares, valued at $36.73B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $79.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

More notable recent Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal Signal Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Federal Signal Corporation’s (NYSE:FSS) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federal Signal expands specialty vehicle platform – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Federal Signal Corporation Appoints New Director – PRNewswire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Federal Signal Corporation: Federal Signal to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 31, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 16, 2019.