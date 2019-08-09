Federal Signal (FSS) Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Decreased Holding; Shareholder Walthausen & Company Upped Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Holding

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 52,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 199,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, up from 147,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 1.02M shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 71,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 310,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, down from 381,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 323,213 shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Profit Rises 77%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL – ELTING TO ASSUME ACCOUNTING RESPONSIBILITIES PREVIOUSLY HELD BY IAN HUDSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Year Outlook after Reporting Strong First Quarter Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK AFTER REPORTING STRONG 1Q; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 8C/SHR FROM 7C, EST. 7C; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 20C

More notable recent Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “REV Group Expands Partnership with Federal Signal to Provide Access to a Complete Catalog of Emergency Warning Products – Business Wire” on August 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Federal Signal Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Federal Signal Corporation Appoints New Director – PRNewswire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Federal Signal Corporation’s (NYSE:FSS) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Federal Signal Announces Plans to Expand Illinois Manufacturing Facility to Support Increased Demand – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 15,000 shares to 358,900 shares, valued at $23.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) by 397,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold FSS shares while 62 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 52.64 million shares or 0.98% more from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 1.92M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 110,660 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Nordea holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 5,100 shares. Gp One Trading Lp accumulated 100 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Rbf Capital has 0.02% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Parametric Assocs Ltd Co has 146,009 shares. 159,124 are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Company owns 150,240 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 51,085 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.16% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Alphaone Investment Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). 27,815 are owned by James Investment Rech Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Brinker Cap reported 27,592 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 236,900 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 21,618 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Neumeier Poma Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.97% or 940,590 shares. Nbw Capital Lc owns 0.87% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 84,927 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Brown Advisory invested in 66,274 shares. Cardinal Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct owns 3.16M shares for 3.95% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 1,210 shares. Whittier Com stated it has 8,711 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLI) by 12,190 shares to 206,263 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 20,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,778 shares, and cut its stake in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO).