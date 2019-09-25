Federal Signal (FSS) Holder Paradigm Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.08 Million; Ellington Management Group Trimmed Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $2.80 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 67.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 6,900 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 21,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $220.44. About 12.38M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers; 26/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 118,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 191,900 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13 million, down from 310,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 105,911 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL – ELTING TO ASSUME ACCOUNTING RESPONSIBILITIES PREVIOUSLY HELD BY IAN HUDSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Quarter Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By 14%; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 23/04/2018 – Federal Signal to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Profit Rises 77%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Signal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSS); 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 14%; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 20C

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.47 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Lc invested 3.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 4.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sanders Capital Limited Liability Company owns 8.38 million shares. 47,419 were accumulated by Ipswich Invest Management Inc. Roberts Glore Il has invested 2.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mason Street Limited Liability Corp holds 2.63% or 623,383 shares in its portfolio. Ally Fincl Inc holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,000 shares. Terril Brothers owns 38,167 shares. Martin & Tn owns 26,604 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. 317,825 are owned by Parsons Ri. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.01% or 13.74 million shares. 138,233 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Management Lc. Harbour Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 17,263 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 7.91 million shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 141,169 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X) by 267,500 shares to 283,000 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 34,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) by 215,815 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 775,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 855,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Analysts await Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 13.89% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FSS’s profit will be $25.03M for 19.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Signal Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.45% negative EPS growth.