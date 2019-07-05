Federal Signal (FSS) EPS Estimated At $0.46; Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Sentiment Is 1

Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 80 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 80 sold and decreased their stock positions in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 223.03 million shares, down from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Laredo Petroleum Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 51 Increased: 50 New Position: 30.

Analysts expect Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.22% from last quarter's $0.45 EPS. FSS's profit would be $27.91M giving it 14.51 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Federal Signal Corporation's analysts see 53.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 56,944 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 9.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold Federal Signal Corporation shares while 62 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 52.64 million shares or 0.98% more from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 20,644 shares. Art Lc holds 30,548 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Interstate State Bank has 0.02% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Franklin owns 1.12M shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp has invested 0.04% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 44,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested 0.11% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md stated it has 525,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). D E Shaw And Commerce Inc owns 212,124 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 2,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 73,500 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Teton Advsrs accumulated 662,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 43,576 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. It has a 16.55 P/E ratio. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names.

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.25 per share. LPI’s profit will be $47.82 million for 3.63 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $693.34 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 2.93 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

The stock increased 3.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 2.68 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) has declined 64.96% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.39% the S&P500.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 7.63% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for 37.44 million shares. Warburg Pincus Llc owns 51.17 million shares or 5.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 0.67% invested in the company for 3.56 million shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Llc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.77 million shares.