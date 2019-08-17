Federal Rlty Invt Tr (FRT) Holder Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.43 Million as Stock Price Declined; Rayonier (RYN) Holder Private Ocean Decreased Holding by $2.02 Million as Stock Price Declined

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 543,179 shares traded or 6.22% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Federal Rlty Invt Tr (FRT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Rlty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $130.65. About 602,455 shares traded or 38.31% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lands’ End to open Rockville store as it frees itself from Sears – Washington Business Journal” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federal Realty Investment Trust: This 5.00% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2017. More interesting news about Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Federal Realty buys Fairfax Junction – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Management Llc reported 9,300 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 20,463 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.35% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Colony Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 1,535 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.05% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) or 1.14M shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited reported 0.01% stake. 187,649 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Aviva Pcl holds 0.08% or 89,040 shares in its portfolio. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.09% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). M&T Bank has 6,723 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 26,557 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd owns 0.22% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 32,206 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 19,700 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 1,694 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested in 0.1% or 8,970 shares.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Rayonier: A Different Kind of REIT – The Motley Fool” on June 05, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Rayonier (RYN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RYN: Timber REITs & What You Didn’t See Coming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.