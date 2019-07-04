Federal Rlty Invt Tr (FRT) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $11.14 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreased Its Stake

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 39,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,072 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 41,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Federal Rlty Invt Tr (FRT) by 91.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 81,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,660 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 88,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Federal Rlty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $131.8. About 184,838 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 10.80% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 123,917 shares to 199,869 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 10,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Boring Stocks to Buy This Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.68 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,807 are held by Philadelphia Trust. Brinker Incorporated has 127,993 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Sectoral Asset Mngmt has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Raymond James Tru Na holds 156,311 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability holds 1.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.18M shares. Buckingham Asset Llc invested in 45,650 shares. 42,314 are held by Burney Comm. Albion Grp Incorporated Ut reported 11,267 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J owns 77,748 shares. Plante Moran Finance Limited Liability Co has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Illinois-based Jmg Grp Inc Inc Ltd has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westchester Capital Management Inc has invested 4.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Creative Planning accumulated 0.24% or 470,968 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 918,732 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And reported 0% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Panagora Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.08% or 112,480 shares. Amica Retiree accumulated 2,492 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gp holds 0.03% or 123,066 shares. Signature & Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 766 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 140,250 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Farmers And Merchants Invs invested 0% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And Trust holds 1.06% or 8,660 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Annuity Association Of America reported 67,788 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa invested in 25,916 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The holds 72,624 shares.

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 1.94% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.55 per share. FRT’s profit will be $115.69 million for 20.85 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal Realty Investment Trust 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta company makes first shopping center buy in D.C. area, and it may be looking for more – Washington Business Journal” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federal Realty: The Ultimate SWAN REIT For Scary Times Like These – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Big-Yield REITs to Check Out Now – Investorplace.com” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) CEO Don Wood on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14,100 shares to 100,525 shares, valued at $21.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods (NYSE:EPD) by 10,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).