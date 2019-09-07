Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Stake Upped by Cibc Asset Management Inc; Dsam Partners Llp Lowered Its Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $1.69 Million

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $150.35. About 2.09M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 7,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 59,508 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, up from 52,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 681,715 shares traded or 77.91% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 1.51M shares to 6.67M shares, valued at $527.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 156,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Gold Corp New.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $86.76 million for 91.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53,395 shares to 72,415 shares, valued at $25.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polarityte Inc by 56,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).