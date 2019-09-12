Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Shares Declined While Landscape Capital Management Has Cut Position by $385,152; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Duquesne Family Office Lowered Position by $5.16 Million as Stock Value Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 3,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 6,642 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, down from 9,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.14. About 243,796 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT)

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 43.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 26,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 34,941 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74M, down from 61,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 8.47M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV ABOUT FACEBOOK SCANDAL; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes; 22/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg willing to testify on Facebook data leaks; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg will not appear before UK parliament committee- media; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Broadening Duty to Prevent Misuse: TOPLive; 29/03/2018 – Comedian Will Ferrell has joined the small chorus of public figures deleting their Facebook accounts; 25/04/2018 – Satyajit Das: Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 21/05/2018 – Facebook said it looked forward to the meeting and was happy for it to be live-streamed; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 200,900 shares to 467,200 shares, valued at $39.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 9,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap Inc.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27,043 shares to 67,619 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 55,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc.

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 1.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.58 per share. FRT’s profit will be $119.84M for 21.27 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.