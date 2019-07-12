Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Cut Its Position by $315,100 as Stock Declined; As Cintas (CTAS) Stock Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Has Increased Stake

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 49,324 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 10.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 2,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,525 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 24,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $241.99. About 193,744 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Cintas Stock Will Keep On Rolling No Matter What – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Cintas Stock Advanced 10% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Cintas (CTAS) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investing in Cintas (CTAS) Right Now Makes Sense – Nasdaq” published on December 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas (CTAS) Beats Q3 Earnings, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Thompson Michael Lawrence sold $200,600. TYSOE RONALD W had sold 3,000 shares worth $604,920.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,384 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.07% or 18,611 shares. Timessquare Management Limited Com reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). S&Co Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 1,600 were reported by Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi. 3,365 are owned by Ironwood Counsel Ltd Company. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 189 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Limited has 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 18,334 shares. Cortland Assocs Inc Mo has 0.03% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Williams Jones Assocs Limited Company reported 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 4,000 shares. Fiera Cap Corp, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2,061 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 144 shares stake.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,807 shares to 11,138 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,825 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

More notable recent Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Realty Income Really A ‘Buy And Hold Forever’ Stock? – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Federal Realty Investment Trust Releases Tax Status of 2018 Distributions – PRNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federal Realty: Should Income Investors Buy This Dividend King? – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal Realty Investment Trust: This 5.00% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2017 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 1.94% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.55 per share. FRT’s profit will be $114.25 million for 20.79 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 123,066 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.04% or 94,282 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Los Angeles And Equity Research has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc has invested 0.02% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Northern Corp stated it has 0.04% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 6,197 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moody State Bank Division has invested 0% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). 115,272 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Andra Ap has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 98,824 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs, France-based fund reported 25,916 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).