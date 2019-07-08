Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding; Hgk Asset Management Increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 9,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,141 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, down from 59,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $131.58. About 100,336 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 10.80% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 121,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 8.27 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 20,295 shares to 189,284 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 115,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 1.94% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.55 per share. FRT’s profit will be $115.68M for 20.82 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Horizon Ltd has invested 0.12% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Alps Advsr Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 4,168 shares. Victory Capital has 0% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 1,089 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.02% or 1,694 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,156 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 9,171 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated reported 0% stake. 98,824 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Lord Abbett Limited Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company has 1,631 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 34,546 shares. 3,300 are owned by Aimz Invest Advsr Ltd Liability. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 9,966 shares stake.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) by 33,090 shares to 182,432 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,366 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.