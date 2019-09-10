Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Market Valuation Declined While Apg Asset Management Us Trimmed Holding by $6.10 Million; Asset Management Advisors Position in Carmax (KMX) Raised by $1.76 Million

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $134.93. About 570,110 shares traded or 46.74% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $86.59. About 1.02M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.10 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 1.13 million shares. American Century has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). 33,576 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 187,649 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 5,557 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% or 26,557 shares. Bp Plc holds 10,000 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited reported 8,970 shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America holds 67,788 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Signature Estate Investment Lc has invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). State Street Corporation has invested 0.07% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). 100 were accumulated by Valley National Advisers. Invesco Limited accumulated 2.37 million shares.

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.58 per share. FRT’s profit will be $115.44 million for 21.08 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust’s (NYSE:FRT) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federal Realty: After A Strong Rally, We Still Like This Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) CEO Don Wood on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.50 million shares to 24.91 million shares, valued at $1.79 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 174,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited invested in 0.02% or 29,894 shares. Pecaut & Com has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Jnba Finance Advsr owns 52 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Lc stated it has 6,346 shares. Fred Alger Management, a New York-based fund reported 207 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 14,530 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 25,508 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mngmt L P. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability owns 7,493 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Palestra Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 3.28% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Oppenheimer And Inc reported 528,767 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated owns 20,138 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership invested in 378,836 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 83,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.