Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Holding Increased by Landscape Capital Management Llc; Indaba Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Mdc Partners (MDCA) Stake by $5.18 Million

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 4,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 9,651 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.69. About 360,409 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 143,049 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 20,727 shares to 11,008 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 14,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,373 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen New York Qlt Mun Inc (NAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% or 26,557 shares in its portfolio. Sol Cap Management holds 0.06% or 1,550 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). 1,580 are owned by Amer Investment Ser. Blackrock reported 0.05% stake. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 129,068 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,251 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 61,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd has 0.5% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 607,443 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 114 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 6,200 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 50,577 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 16,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard reported 0.06% stake. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 9,171 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 129,274 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 115,000 shares. Brown Advisory owns 153,820 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 16,094 shares. Clearline Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.42% or 358,082 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 25,906 shares. Lorber David A invested 4.91% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 15,884 shares or 0% of the stock. International Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 9,636 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Lc accumulated 320,370 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 248,382 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0% or 4,777 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).