Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)

Both Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust 131 10.50 N/A 3.01 43.16 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 17 5.82 N/A 0.68 26.63

Demonstrates Federal Realty Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Federal Realty Investment Trust. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Federal Realty Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 0.00% 10.6% 3.7% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Federal Realty Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 2 0 2.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust’s upside potential currently stands at 7.15% and an $141 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 8.27% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 77.38% are Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Realty Investment Trust 0.44% -4.71% -4.05% 1.11% 10.8% 10.21% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.84% 7.2% 7.33% 8.04% 5.57% 19.52%

For the past year Federal Realty Investment Trust was less bullish than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.